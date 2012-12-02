Betty Kwong

A walk to the bakery

A painting for the dvd menu/poster of my short film "A Cake for Cherry" (April 2011).

You can view the short here! http://vimeo.com/31756677

Bigger view of the image is here: http://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_meeli0Z0mX1qep83so1_r1_1280.jpg

Posted on Dec 2, 2012
