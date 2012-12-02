Ocki Magill

Lacer Identity

Ocki Magill
Ocki Magill
  • Save
Lacer Identity grid logo identity cube graph
Download color palette

Working on this identity by making the letters with simple 2 x 6 cube grids for each letter. The letters seemed to reflect each other, almost like an ambigram.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Ocki Magill
Ocki Magill

More by Ocki Magill

View profile
    • Like