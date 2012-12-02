Antonio Radovcic

AC3 Line-Dot-Thingie in Code

Line-brightness depending on distance. I have done all this stuff in Processing in University. Really fun to apply it in C++ and oF.

Bildschirmfoto 2012 12 02 um 22.21.42
Rebound of
Assassins Creed 3 Line-Dot-Thingie in Code
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
