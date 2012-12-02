Linotype Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Decided to get on the play offs. Every designer knows Linotype and I opened it this morning and decided to take a quick 10 minutes to take a stab at it.
Their logo is playful and a bit all over the place. I thought to clean it up by giving it a nice baseline, leaving a bit of playfulness, and incorporating the icon into the wordmark.
Original logo: http://j.mp/Sqd4uz