Harry Olson

Linotype Logo

Harry Olson
Harry Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Linotype Logo logo type font typography black red
Download color palette

Decided to get on the play offs. Every designer knows Linotype and I opened it this morning and decided to take a quick 10 minutes to take a stab at it.

Their logo is playful and a bit all over the place. I thought to clean it up by giving it a nice baseline, leaving a bit of playfulness, and incorporating the icon into the wordmark.

Original logo: http://j.mp/Sqd4uz

8507f94b250460e5f790d5a96be40807
Rebound of
Global (Re)Brands Playoff
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Harry Olson
Harry Olson
Brand Identity Specialist
Hire Me

More by Harry Olson

View profile
    • Like