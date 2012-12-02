Salvatore Mezzatesta

You, Mother Fu***r - Smartphone Wallpapers

I have created this wallpaper for every tipe of smartphone like IPhone, Android Galaxy S3 and Windows 8 Htc 8X. I've created 3 different versions of the wallpaper for every taste! I prefer the dark grey and yellow.

You can download it at: http://salvatoremezzatesta.com/dotperinch/iphone-5-hd-wallpaper/ then click the version you want, right click and save as...
Enjoy it!

