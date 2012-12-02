Ricardo Moura

Reddit redesign

Ricardo Moura
Ricardo Moura
  • Save
Reddit redesign white clean orange reddit redesign
Download color palette

larger -> http://f.cl.ly/items/2q2a0o2x0L0f3J2J2111/reddit.png

just playing around with a possible reddit redesign

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2012
Ricardo Moura
Ricardo Moura

More by Ricardo Moura

View profile
    • Like