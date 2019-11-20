The Wizard!

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raúl Gil

I made 20 spot illustrations for this Skillshare class teaching how to create interactive stories using Twine. More info here.

If you're not a Skillshare user, push the green button to get a 14-days free of Skillshare premium so you can watch this class and many others :-)

Posted on Nov 20, 2019
Illustration for brands, products & publications.
