Lisk website – RWD preview

12 designers, 11 months, a couple of on-site workshops, hundreds of wireframes, dozens of user testing reports – all of this concluded with a modular and scalable design system and an extensive website redesign, which responsive version I tease you with today 🙌
If you’re a crypto enthusiast, you’re certainly already well aware of Lisk. For the rest of you – it’s a blockchain application platform aiming to make blockchain accessible to everyone.
Lisk team tackled the challenge of mass adoption of blockchain technology by releasing a set of tools for JavaScript developers which enable them to develop their own decentralised apps. This, combined with a handful of captivating e-learning materials and supportive community, is their secret sauce that made them so successful. We are truly proud we could help them on their mission to create a world in which everyone can truly benefit from this technology.
The illustration credits go to fabulous @Lightcurve team 👏
Curious about how the rest of the project turned out? More shots are on their way! For now make sure to check out a full Behance Case Study. You can also see the design live at Lisk.io.
