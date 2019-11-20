Lisk website – RWD preview

12 designers, 11 months, a couple of on-site workshops, hundreds of wireframes, dozens of user testing reports – all of this concluded with a modular and scalable design system and an extensive website redesign, which responsive version I tease you with today 🙌

If you’re a crypto enthusiast, you’re certainly already well aware of Lisk. For the rest of you – it’s a blockchain application platform aiming to make blockchain accessible to everyone.

Lisk team tackled the challenge of mass adoption of blockchain technology by releasing a set of tools for JavaScript developers which enable them to develop their own decentralised apps. This, combined with a handful of captivating e-learning materials and supportive community, is their secret sauce that made them so successful. We are truly proud we could help them on their mission to create a world in which everyone can truly benefit from this technology.

The illustration credits go to fabulous @Lightcurve team 👏

Curious about how the rest of the project turned out? More shots are on their way! For now make sure to check out a full Behance Case Study. You can also see the design live at Lisk.io.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

Show us love! Press "L". Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!