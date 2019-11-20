Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pat Paczkowska
Netguru

Lisk website – RWD preview

Pat Paczkowska
Netguru
Pat Paczkowska for Netguru
Hire Us
  • Save
Lisk website – RWD preview bitcoin trading ux ui mobile rwd website web crypto cryptocurrency blockchain
Download color palette

12 designers, 11 months, a couple of on-site workshops, hundreds of wireframes, dozens of user testing reports – all of this concluded with a modular and scalable design system and an extensive website redesign, which responsive version I tease you with today 🙌

If you’re a crypto enthusiast, you’re certainly already well aware of Lisk. For the rest of you – it’s a blockchain application platform aiming to make blockchain accessible to everyone.

Lisk team tackled the challenge of mass adoption of blockchain technology by releasing a set of tools for JavaScript developers which enable them to develop their own decentralised apps. This, combined with a handful of captivating e-learning materials and supportive community, is their secret sauce that made them so successful. We are truly proud we could help them on their mission to create a world in which everyone can truly benefit from this technology.

The illustration credits go to fabulous @Lightcurve team 👏

Curious about how the rest of the project turned out? More shots are on their way! For now make sure to check out a full Behance Case Study. You can also see the design live at Lisk.io.

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.

Show us love! Press "L". Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2019
Netguru
Netguru
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Netguru

View profile
    • Like