Lawyer's guide

After months of work, preparation, and anticipation... Here we are. The final development step.
This project has been the most ambitious one I've ever worked on. It's been a wonderful journey, and the adventure will continue with the implementation of new features in the next coming releases.
This is the first time I experience clearly what it means to be a UI/UX designer and how hard it is when you have to build a whole platform from scratch. Genuinely, from nothing. Just a single idea, and turns it into a complete functional prototype first, and then explore deeper in the user experience.
During these past months of work, Dribbble has been my number 1 source of inspiration when it comes to define a clean and easy to use UI.
I wish to all of you who are starting in design to experience working on a project like this. It made me reach the next level in terms of organisation, prototyping and brainstorming.
See you soon for the release, on advokatguiden.no