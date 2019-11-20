François Savard

Lawyer's guide

François Savard
After months of work, preparation, and anticipation... Here we are. The final development step.

This project has been the most ambitious one I've ever worked on. It's been a wonderful journey, and the adventure will continue with the implementation of new features in the next coming releases.

This is the first time I experience clearly what it means to be a UI/UX designer and how hard it is when you have to build a whole platform from scratch. Genuinely, from nothing. Just a single idea, and turns it into a complete functional prototype first, and then explore deeper in the user experience.

During these past months of work, Dribbble has been my number 1 source of inspiration when it comes to define a clean and easy to use UI.

I wish to all of you who are starting in design to experience working on a project like this. It made me reach the next level in terms of organisation, prototyping and brainstorming.

See you soon for the release, on advokatguiden.no

User-focused designer for modern interfaces

