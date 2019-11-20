Aleksandar Savic

Mercury 🛰️

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Mercury 🛰️ viking universe stars space satelite rocket planets patch nasa mission mars logo launch icon gemini exploration badge astronaut apollo
Download color palette

Project Mercury was the first human spaceflight program of the United States, running from 1958 through 1963. An early highlight of the Space Race, its goal was to put a man into Earth orbit and return him safely, ideally before the Soviet Union.

9d8ffbd24e860e221618bf6c66800c7e
Rebound of
Apollo 🛰️
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like