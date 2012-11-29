Simon Birky Hartmann

The Order of the Magi - Physcial copy!

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
The Order of the Magi - Physcial copy! textured gray stained lines network grid spade order of the maji book cover star map amv antechamber
Download color palette

Just received this in the mail. It's very awesome to hold a physical copy of what you designed in hand.

Saos order of the magi 6x9 ratio 1200x1800
Rebound of
The Order of the Magi V
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like