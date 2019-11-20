File Manager App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Manage your files efficiently and easily.
This app will help you handle all your files whether they are dedicated to your ongoing project or to day-to-day deliveries. Sort properly and share it within your teammates.
We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com