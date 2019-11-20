Lay

File Manager App

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
File Manager App google drive storage file sharing file management folders projects file manager files dashboard app clean white mobile ios
Download color palette

Hi!

Manage your files efficiently and easily.
This app will help you handle all your files whether they are dedicated to your ongoing project or to day-to-day deliveries. Sort properly and share it ​within your teammates.

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like