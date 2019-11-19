Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tipping Toast Media

"Trasher" Post Apocalyptic Crafted Machine Gun

Tipping Toast Media
Tipping Toast Media
Hire Us
  • Save
"Trasher" Post Apocalyptic Crafted Machine Gun 3d models video games gaming weapon design weapons
"Trasher" Post Apocalyptic Crafted Machine Gun 3d models video games gaming weapon design weapons
Download color palette
  1. gun1.PNG
  2. gun2.PNG

New custom weapon build! Meet "Trasher"!

Buy the model here: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/military/gun/crafted-machine-gun

3D Interactive Model: https://skfb.ly/6OPp9

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2019
Tipping Toast Media
Tipping Toast Media
Welcome to our portfolio! Enjoy the show!
Hire Us

More by Tipping Toast Media

View profile
    • Like