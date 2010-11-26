Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed C.

The trophy guy

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
Hire Us
  • Save
The trophy guy illustration cartoon big smile marocblogawards
Download color palette

Been working on this illustration for Maroc Blog Awards's new website

I like the result so far! :)

Shot 1283512675
Rebound of
Gone red!
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2010
Synergie Media
Synergie Media
Hire Us

More by Synergie Media

View profile
    • Like