Search Result Controls 2 - Learning Platform

We're updating the UI components and the overall UI of our learning platform. Lots of components are outdated visually and/or have never been designed properly. These are some design ideas for the search result controls which allow you to navigate through results and pages.

Still haven't committed to one design as we're still going back and forth on which functionalities we need to show.

Posted on Nov 19, 2019
Clean, minimal interfaces, grids, and typography.

