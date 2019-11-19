Click and Easy - Logo Grid

Today it's my birthday but every week day is Dribbble day so here's the logo i created for Click and Easy, a business that develops software for delivery companies.

I created a C lettermark with a moving box on it's negative space. If you look closely, you can also see an E on the right side of the box 📦💨

