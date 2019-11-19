Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Click and Easy - Logo Grid ui illustration logo design design logo brand identity negative space logotype designer logomark logotypedesign smart mark typography negativespace lettermark identity designer grid design branding brand box negative space logo
Today it's my birthday but every week day is Dribbble day so here's the logo i created for Click and Easy, a business that develops software for delivery companies.

I created a C lettermark with a moving box on it's negative space. If you look closely, you can also see an E on the right side of the box 📦💨

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

