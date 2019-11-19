Online Education & Teaching Courses

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
💪 Self-improvement is something people always working on, isn’t it? However, taking it as a routine or lack of motivation often make this process looks tedious and boring. Just like visiting the class you’re not interested at all 😩
🎨 Having this problem in mind, we’ve designed the concept of the Personal Development App with the color pallete that creates relaxing yet inspirational vibes 🌿
With this app users can learn something new or improve their skills with experienced coaches that feels like a friendly conversation! 😊
Key features:
✔️Smart recommendation feed based on the users’ goals
✔️On-line video calls with the coaches
Press ❤️ if you like the idea and
Share your thoughts!
Created by Ilya Sablin
