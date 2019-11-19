Purrweb UX

Online Education & Teaching Courses

Online Education & Teaching Courses class recommendations courses online video call coaching teaching education concept product purrweb mobile app figma design ux ui
💪 Self-improvement is something people always working on, isn’t it? However, taking it as a routine or lack of motivation often make this process looks tedious and boring. Just like visiting the class you’re not interested at all 😩

🎨 Having this problem in mind, we’ve designed the concept of the Personal Development App with the color pallete that creates relaxing yet inspirational vibes 🌿

With this app users can learn something new or improve their skills with experienced coaches that feels like a friendly conversation! 😊

Key features:

✔️Smart recommendation feed based on the users’ goals
✔️On-line video calls with the coaches

Created by Ilya Sablin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

