Aleksandar Savic
Gemini 🛰️ exploration universe mission logo astronaut launch planets stars rocket satelite apollo gemini viking space shuttle patch nasa mars icon badge
Gemini 1961 - 1966
Rest of the images are from Field Notes brand. Who are making amazing notes, and when you purchase the notes you receive a free paper models of Gemini Space Satellite.

Link to buy:
https://fieldnotesbrand.com/products/three-missions

Check also amazing Viking 1 from @PeterKomierowski
https://dribbble.com/shots/2857761-Viking-1

Viking1 pkomierowski
Rebound of
Viking 1
By Peter Komierowski
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
