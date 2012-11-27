Meghan Thome

Coffee Minimalist Poster

Coffee Minimalist Poster minimalist poster coffee aiga
With coffee running through my veins, I can do anything!
I created this minimalist poster for a weekly project for our AIGA Student Group chapter. An IV filled with coffee symbolizes my increasing need for caffeine as I design more and more! I'm not complaining! ;)

Posted on Nov 27, 2012
