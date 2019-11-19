🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
-自強不息
不斷努力，永不懈怠！
共勉之~
✒ 筆：Pilot V7水性鋼珠筆
💦 墨：Sailor 百色墨水-873
葉曄作品集：https://www.herfection.tw/ohyayeh/Articles
葉曄×夜夜寫字：https://www.facebook.com/ohyayeh/
葉曄twitter：https://twitter.com/ohyayeh