自強不息｜楷書

自強不息｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
-自強不息
不斷努力，永不懈怠！
共勉之~
✒ 筆：Pilot V7水性鋼珠筆
💦 墨：Sailor 百色墨水-873

葉曄作品集：https://www.herfection.tw/ohyayeh/Articles
葉曄×夜夜寫字：https://www.facebook.com/ohyayeh/
葉曄twitter：https://twitter.com/ohyayeh

Posted on Nov 19, 2019
