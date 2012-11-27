Chris Gerringer

New Business Cards

Chris Gerringer
Chris Gerringer
  • Save
New Business Cards business card vector illustrator design moo
Download color palette

Just got my new business cards from Moo, and they're basically the best thing ever. Can't say enough good things about this company. Great print quality, and really awesome customer service. Packaging is sweet too.

Get you some here: http://www.moo.com/share/t8k5qk

Business card
Rebound of
Business Card
By Chris Gerringer
View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2012
Chris Gerringer
Chris Gerringer

More by Chris Gerringer

View profile
    • Like