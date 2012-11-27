Shelf - Take One!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
So took my first stab at a shelf for a new project. Client was looking for more depth for viewing assets/agenda items. Still lots to improve on before hand off, but not too bad. Always found this kind of stuff intimidating!
Any thoughts or improvements?
Will animate and load in top to bottom with some cool easing to reveal more assets and entry points :)
Real pixels attached.