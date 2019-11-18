Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas

Cordova

Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas
Leif Jensen for Galactic Ideas
Hire Us
  • Save
Cordova skier winter ski fashion fashion skiing uidesign web uxdesign galactic ideas webdesign shopify
Download color palette

We created a brand new site for the 2019/2020 Cordova Winter Collection. We’ll see a lot of their 🔥ski suits this season across from the Galactic Ideas Sun Valley HQ.

See it live: https://cordova.co/

Galactic Ideas
Galactic Ideas
Full-Service Creative Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Galactic Ideas

View profile
    • Like