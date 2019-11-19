Juliette Lagache

News reader app

Hi guys,

I'm sharing with you today this new UI exploration, I'm trying out new styles and ideas 👩‍🎨 This time it's a UI for a news and podcast website and app.
Details attached

Feel free to drop any feedbacks!
Cheers! 👋

I am open to new projects!
jlagache.design@gmail.com

UI/UX Designer. Solving challenges simply and creatively

