Shrimp creative logo design

Shrimp creative logo design upwork logopond dribble fiverr blue yellow logo shrimp engineering conceptual design minimalist logo minimalist design icon trendy clean logo fresh design branding creative design
Creative, Modern and Stunning artwork which will blow your mind. It is a mixture of 2 elements which is #Shrimp& #Gear (#cog). I hope you guys like it.

Artwork by #Design_League
Link : https://bit.ly/3jthCoi

