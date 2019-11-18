Alex Horncliff - Brand Identity

Back on 2018, i created the new brand identity for Alex Horncliff, a Personal Trainer that didn't want to restrict his Branding for fitness. He requested me to keep it somehow general while conveying Energy.

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see the logo featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

