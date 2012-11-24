Louis Bullock

Hex Colour Words

Louis Bullock
Louis Bullock
  • Save
Hex Colour Words hex colour color word words html css web website hash
Download color palette

Churned this out this afternoon, when @CJ Melegrito and myself were spitting out dozens of Hex Colour Words. It came to a point that I though "Why not put these all somewhere?" and lo, I did.

Got some Hex Colour Word suggestions? Send 'em my way.

Oh, and it's colour, not color.

================================================

→ Check it out! ←

================================================

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2012
Louis Bullock
Louis Bullock

More by Louis Bullock

View profile
    • Like