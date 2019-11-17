Wanderline

Magical Tails

Magical Tails animal adventure art vector sticker patches outdoor vintage t-shirt tee nature pin logo monoline line landscape illustration branding badge apparel
Hello good people!

Happy weekend! Here's my artwork I create today "Magical Tails" a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor.
Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! :)

