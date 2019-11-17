Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ajit RG
Hybreed

Cuckoo- App redesign POC for HR Company in Mumbai

Ajit RG
Hybreed
Ajit RG for Hybreed
Cuckoo- App redesign POC for HR Company in Mumbai
A design concept created for Mumbai based HR company. We created 3 screens- Register, List & Form to show how the app's UI can be drastically improved. Used 4 colours, in that orange (brand colour) majorly.
You can search current one as Cuckoo Tech on Play Store or may be we can add it on Behance later on..

Cuckoo is 100% automated Time & Attendance solution app created by Opportune Technologies.

We are open for partnering with companies for design work. Contact us on arg@hybreed.co

Posted on Nov 17, 2019
Hybreed
Hybreed
