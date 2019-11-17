Cuckoo- App redesign POC for HR Company in Mumbai

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A design concept created for Mumbai based HR company. We created 3 screens- Register, List & Form to show how the app's UI can be drastically improved. Used 4 colours, in that orange (brand colour) majorly.
You can search current one as Cuckoo Tech on Play Store or may be we can add it on Behance later on..
Cuckoo is 100% automated Time & Attendance solution app created by Opportune Technologies.
We are open for partnering with companies for design work. Contact us on arg@hybreed.co