Cuckoo- App redesign POC for HR Company in Mumbai

A design concept created for Mumbai based HR company. We created 3 screens- Register, List & Form to show how the app's UI can be drastically improved. Used 4 colours, in that orange (brand colour) majorly.

You can search current one as Cuckoo Tech on Play Store or may be we can add it on Behance later on..

Cuckoo is 100% automated Time & Attendance solution app created by Opportune Technologies.

