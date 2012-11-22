Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carter Digital

Read Synopsis

Carter Digital
Carter Digital
Hire Me
  • Save
Read Synopsis app aqua blue peach search browse filter pantone iphone 5 melbourne ux agency
Read Synopsis app aqua blue peach search browse filter pantone iphone 5 melbourne ux agency
Download color palette
  1. synopsis.png
  2. synopsis.png

Mockup of a nice iPhone App project we are working.

Sharing pixel love with the digital community.
Follow me

Follow us
Visit our pixels

Iphone 5 white 3d view mockup
Rebound of
Search by Popular
By Carter Digital
View all tags
Posted on Nov 22, 2012
Carter Digital
Carter Digital
Welcome to our portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carter Digital

View profile
    • Like