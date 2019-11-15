Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nela Dunato

Hands Triquetra Knot Logo (available for sale)

Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato
  • Save
Hands Triquetra Knot Logo (available for sale) for sale logo for sale symbolism meaningful logo symbolic logo brand mark symbol logoforsale forsale monoline logo palm mystical celtic knotwork knot triquetra hands logo design logo
Download color palette

Unused logo concept portraying 3 interwoven hands, symbolizing collaboration and social integration. I didn't present this one to the client because the style didn't match the organization's brand, but I quite like this idea.

Message me if you want to buy this one for your business or organization and I'd be happy to polish it some more.

This logo is available for sale on LogoGround: https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=532786

Nela Dunato
Nela Dunato

More by Nela Dunato

View profile
    • Like