Hands Triquetra Knot Logo (available for sale)

Unused logo concept portraying 3 interwoven hands, symbolizing collaboration and social integration. I didn't present this one to the client because the style didn't match the organization's brand, but I quite like this idea.

Message me if you want to buy this one for your business or organization and I'd be happy to polish it some more.

This logo is available for sale on LogoGround: https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=532786