Elegacy Events - Logotype Design

Elegacy Events - Logotype Design ui illustration grid layout logo design design brand identity lettermark smart mark identity designer typography negative space mark logotype designer logomark logo identity tree e letter branding brand
Back on 2018 i got hired by Elegacy Events, an Event Management Company, to recreate their brand identity, which this logo was part of!

I was happy enough to be involved into this amazing project, but what left me even happier was to see it featured on the most recent Logolounge Book 🏆

Press "L" if you like the logo on both light and dark backgrounds.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

