Miodrag Karalejić
Saturized

Carmen - Brand ID

Miodrag Karalejić
Saturized
Miodrag Karalejić for Saturized
Hire Us
  • Save
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Carmen - Brand ID mark job career brand design logo design logotypes logotype branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Carmen Branding - Main Shot Copy.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 4.png
  6. 5.png
  7. 6.png
  8. 7.png

What if a career success was redefined by AI?

That is what Carmen is trying to do and we created Carmen logo to support ongoing business initiatives.

http://carmen.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2019
Saturized
Saturized
Hire Us

More by Saturized

View profile
    • Like