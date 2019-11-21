Real Advisor Valuation Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey guys,
We’ve been working for Real Advisor earlier this year, to update their website and overall experience.
Here is the Valuation page.
Real advisor is a Swiss startup trying to minimize all the fuss in regards of getting a correct, elaborate property appraisal and connecting buyers/sellers with right mortgage options.
Design: Jakub Reis
Art direction: Filip Justic
You can check the live version here: realadvisor.ch
All the best,
Jakub