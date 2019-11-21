Real Advisor Valuation Page

Hey guys,

We’ve been working for Real Advisor earlier this year, to update their website and overall experience.

Here is the Valuation page.

Real advisor is a Swiss startup trying to minimize all the fuss in regards of getting a correct, elaborate property appraisal and connecting buyers/sellers with right mortgage options.

Design: Jakub Reis

Art direction: Filip Justic

You can check the live version here: realadvisor.ch

All the best,

Jakub