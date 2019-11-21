Jakub Reis
Balkan Brothers

Real Advisor Valuation Page

Jakub Reis
Balkan Brothers
Jakub Reis for Balkan Brothers
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Advisor Valuation Page clean ui simple architecture real estate modern house home webdesign redesign website clean modern
Real Advisor Valuation Page clean ui simple architecture real estate modern house home webdesign redesign website clean modern
Download color palette
  1. 03.png
  2. 03_RealAdvisor_Valuation@2x.png

Hey guys,
We’ve been working for Real Advisor earlier this year, to update their website and overall experience.

Here is the Valuation page.

Real advisor is a Swiss startup trying to minimize all the fuss in regards of getting a correct, elaborate property appraisal and connecting buyers/sellers with right mortgage options.

Design: Jakub Reis
Art direction: Filip Justic

You can check the live version here: realadvisor.ch

All the best,
Jakub

Balkan Brothers
Balkan Brothers
Digital agency helping SaaS brands build amazing websites
Hire Us

More by Balkan Brothers

View profile
    • Like