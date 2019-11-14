Heap of Christmas Balls Mockup

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 1 psd with a heap of balls with design customization to each ball individually;
• 1 psd with quick design for all balls at the same time;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• balls color and design;
• tip color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color;
More New Year Products:
• Christmas Ball Animated Mockups Set
• Freebie! Christmas Tree Ball Animated Mockup
• Christmas Animated Typeface
• 2020 Freebie! Animated Font