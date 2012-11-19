Mauricio Cremer

Dude Specimen Book

Dude Specimen Book fonts type lost type specimen grayhood
My contribution to the "DUDE!" Specimen Book by the almighty Dan Gneiding AKA Grayhood @losttype @grayhood www.losttype.com Honored to be part of this amazing project by Dan and Lost Type.

Go Download these incredible typefaces!!

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
