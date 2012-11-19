Dave Hoffman

Dribble Noire

Dave Hoffman
Dave Hoffman
  • Save
Dribble Noire blender dribbble type lavanderia 3d noire
Download color palette

Learning to use Blender, whipped up this homage to film noire titles.

Typeface is Lavanderia from the Lost Type Co-Op. http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=lavanderia

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Dave Hoffman
Dave Hoffman

More by Dave Hoffman

View profile
    • Like