Lost Type: DUDE! (animated)

Lost Type: DUDE! (animated) dude cowboy font type country hank willie waylon johnny june merle kitty loretta patsy tammy dolly townes lost type reverse contrast slab serif
Man, have i been working on this thing a long time. Glad to finally have it out in the wild, where it belongs.

check it out...

http://www.losttype.com/

