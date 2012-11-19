My contribution to the Dude Specimen Book

My contribution to the brand new Dude Specimen Book from Lost Type co-op, released today.

I feel honored that they asked me to be a part of the project and I had a blast with it.

All the links you need to find out more about this project:



Dude commercial video on Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/53715033 (Amazing)

The brand new Dude typeface by Dan Gneiding: http://www.losttype.com/dude/

Dude Specimen Book in the Lost Type Online Store: http://www.losttype.com/store/



"The Dude Abides…"