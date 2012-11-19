Emir Ayouni

My contribution to the Dude Specimen Book

growcase logo mark logo design logo designer lost type lost type co-op specimen book print radio notes music dude dan gneiding riley cran western type typography retro robot radio font font face
My contribution to the brand new Dude Specimen Book from Lost Type co-op, released today.

I feel honored that they asked me to be a part of the project and I had a blast with it.

All the links you need to find out more about this project:

Dude commercial video on Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/53715033 (Amazing)

The brand new Dude typeface by Dan Gneiding: http://www.losttype.com/dude/

Dude Specimen Book in the Lost Type Online Store: http://www.losttype.com/store/

"The Dude Abides…"

Rebound of
Lost FM
By Emir Ayouni
