My contribution to the Dude Specimen Book

My contribution to the brand new Dude Specimen Book from Lost Type co-op, released today.
I feel honored that they asked me to be a part of the project and I had a blast with it.
All the links you need to find out more about this project:
Dude commercial video on Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/53715033 (Amazing)
The brand new Dude typeface by Dan Gneiding: http://www.losttype.com/dude/
Dude Specimen Book in the Lost Type Online Store: http://www.losttype.com/store/
"The Dude Abides…"