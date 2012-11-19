Steve DeCusatis

Dude specimen book contribution

Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis
  • Save
Dude specimen book contribution dude specimen book type typeface grayhood losttype
Download color palette

Detail from my page contribution for Dan Gneiding's latest type specimen book for DUDE. Dude is Dan's latest typeface; get the dude typeface and/or the specimen book here:

http://losttype.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Steve DeCusatis
Steve DeCusatis

More by Steve DeCusatis

View profile
    • Like