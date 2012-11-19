Proud Designs Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a recent logo design I did for my personal portfolio as part of a major rebrand and site relaunch (see my previous shot).
Uploaded at 800 x 600px so be sure to press the '@2x' link above the shot (or click this) to see the logo in it's full glory.
Again, posting for the same reasons as before - I actually did it a little while back but I'm quite pleased with how it turned out. I'm not seeking feedback as it's plastered everywhere so it may hurt me :S
See the logo in action on the live site here, and also follow me on Twitter if you fancy some 90's Hip-Hop style ramblings ;)