Proud Designs Logo

This is a recent logo design I did for my personal portfolio as part of a major rebrand and site relaunch (see my previous shot).

Uploaded at 800 x 600px so be sure to press the '@2x' link above the shot (or click this) to see the logo in it's full glory.

Again, posting for the same reasons as before - I actually did it a little while back but I'm quite pleased with how it turned out. I'm not seeking feedback as it's plastered everywhere so it may hurt me :S

See the logo in action on the live site here, and also follow me on Twitter if you fancy some 90's Hip-Hop style ramblings ;)