Another screen from Pawprints, an app I created with @Jocelyn Lui and @Malika Butler, that provides a place for you to store special moments with your dog(s) and share them with your dog's friends.
Take a look at the actual pixels: http://i.imgur.com/536Zy.jpg
and check out our promo video: https://vimeo.com/53743120

Rebound of
By Jocelyn Lui
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
