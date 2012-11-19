Vibe Studio

Vibe Studio Cupcake

Vibe Studio
Vibe Studio
  • Save
Vibe Studio Cupcake packaging cupcake product design branding blender 3d visualisation
Download color palette

More about The Cupcake on Vibe Studio.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Vibe Studio
Vibe Studio

More by Vibe Studio

View profile
    • Like