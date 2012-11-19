Marco Antônio Gomes

Gargalo Party logo

Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes
  • Save
Gargalo Party logo logo party event logodesign la passion gargalo lapa rio de janeiro
Download color palette

It's a samba party. The idea was to get through the atmosphere of bohemian and trickery of Lapa in Rio de Janeiro, using colors and graphic details (like drops in a cold beer glass).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes

More by Marco Antônio Gomes

View profile
    • Like