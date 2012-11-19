Raul Osorio

Christmas Funk Special

Christmas Funk Special holidays christmas satellitesoda illustration
So, the holidays are coming so before December comes and goes, I've gotten started on an illustration for Satellitesoda.com and the holidays. You can currently see only one of the characters but there will be plenty more.

