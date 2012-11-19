Sean Heisler

Facetime Photobooth

Facetime Photobooth logo logotype identity photo booth face hat moustache fun retro
Logo concept for Facetime Photobooth, who rents out photo booth's for special events which includes many fun and humorous props such as moustache's.

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
