My Responsive Portfolio Design

Now. This isn't strictly 'what I'm working on' as it's been live for around a month or so now, but I am quite proud of it nonetheless so I think it deserves a place on here :)

See it live here!....or click the '@2x' link above the shot to view it at 800 x 600px.

It's my personal portfolio and it was my second responsive, fully retina-ready (HiDPI) WordPress theme development - all was designed and developed by yours truly (logo, brand and complete site).

Clearly, as it's finished and live, I'm not actively seeking any feedback as such, but if you do spot anything strange or experience any issues when using the site I would appreciate a heads up!