Erin A

RobbyG

Erin A
Erin A
  • Save
RobbyG watercolour painting illustration shoes converse watercolor
Download color palette

The beginning of another shoe portrait. Using 300 lb paper this time support high pigment, wet on wet painting. 1/2 done.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Erin A
Erin A

More by Erin A

View profile
    • Like