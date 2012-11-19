Lindsey.io

Ember.js - Something Fishy

Lindsey.io
Lindsey.io
  • Save
Ember.js - Something Fishy mascot illustration vector ember tomster hamster fish stinky clothespin tear character design
Download color palette

A fun illustration to go along with the headline, "Something fishy? Report it to the team"

Lindsey.io
Lindsey.io

More by Lindsey.io

View profile
    • Like