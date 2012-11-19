Corinne Ducusin

Heart

Corinne Ducusin
Corinne Ducusin
  • Save
Heart vector illustrator art heart
Download color palette

Will probably use this for Valentines. Maybe add profile portraits for couples. :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Corinne Ducusin
Corinne Ducusin

More by Corinne Ducusin

View profile
    • Like